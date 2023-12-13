Tactical DF Antennas for Urban Warfare

Urban warfare is increasingly important in modern conflicts due to its unique challenges. Densely populated areas with complex infrastructure require effective communication and coordination among war fighters.

Urban warfare is increasingly important in modern conflicts due to its unique challenges. Densely populated areas with complex infrastructure require effective communication and coordination among war fighters.

Secure communication is crucial for the synchronization of assets. Tactical low SWaP COMINT EW equipment plays a vital role in detecting cooperative and uncooperative assets.

Alaris Antennas provides highly effective, wide-band, tactical, COMINT DF antenna systems for identifying adversaries and one’s own assets. These antennas offer improved accuracy, sensitivity, and scalability. A tactical quad-pod can be used for on-the-march and HF capabilities. Our solutions are designed for optimal performance.

Compact Adcock DF Antenna

The DF-A0257 is a tri band, compact Adcock DF antenna intended for manpack direction-finding on the move from 20 MHz to 6000 MHz. The DF-A0257 can also be used with the DF-A0245 quad pod antenna for better low-end performance. The antenna presents patterns suitable for the WatsonWatt estimation method, as well as 3-channel correlative DF (CDF). The antenna offers an omni-channel output that can also be used for monitoring. The DF-A0257 has a low noise amplifier on each channel with passive bypass capability, an integrated noise source or optional external signal can be used for downstream RF chain calibration and also includes a navigation and GPS.

Get more information about the DF-A0257, a Compact Adcock DF Antenna:

https://alarisantennas.com/product/df-a0257compact-adcock-direction-finding-antenna/