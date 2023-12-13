Tactical DF Antennas for Urban Warfare

Secure communication is crucial for the synchronization of assets. Tactical low SWaP COMINT EW equipment plays a vital role in detecting cooperative and uncooperative assets.
Alaris Antennas provides highly effective, wide-band, tactical, COMINT DF antenna systems for identifying adversaries and one’s own assets. These antennas offer improved accuracy, sensitivity, and scalability. A tactical quad-pod can be used for on-the-march and HF capabilities. Our solutions are designed for optimal performance.
Compact Adcock DF Antenna
The DF-A0257 is a tri band, compact Adcock DF antenna intended for manpack direction-finding on the move from 20 MHz to 6000 MHz. The DF-A0257 can also be used with the DF-A0245 quad pod antenna for better low-end performance. The antenna presents patterns suitable for the WatsonWatt estimation method, as well as 3-channel correlative DF (CDF). The antenna offers an omni-channel output that can also be used for monitoring. The DF-A0257 has a low noise amplifier on each channel with passive bypass capability, an integrated noise source or optional external signal can be used for downstream RF chain calibration and also includes a navigation and GPS.
