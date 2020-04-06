SYEGON CTIS, sometimes imitated but never surpassed

Troops rely on their confidence in the Central Tire Inflation System that equips their vehicle to guarantee cross country ability in hostile terrains. The primary function of a CTIS is to change the tire footprint by adapting the pressure (inflating or deflating the tires) according to the terrain. Without this function (or with a poor one) risks are high to get their vehicle stuck on muddy roads and sand or to burst a tire.

SYEGON CTIS is reliable, with sound experience and knowledge of defense applications. Fielded for 35 years on many platforms, the design continuously evolved and progressed to suit customer specifications and benefits from positive feedback from various theatres of operations.

SYEGON allows a pressure setting for 4 types of terrain and 3 load levels per terrain type. There are 12 individual pressure settings, which can be customized per axle wheel (4 x 3). This makes SYEGON one of the most accurate CTIS on the market as it increases the effectiveness of combat and reconnaissance vehicles on the ground.

SYEGON detects and compensates for punctures. In case of punctures or over speed it displays and transmits the alarm conditions.

SYEGON is compliant to the following norms:

Electromagnetic compatibility – MIL-STD-461F + CISPR25

Salt spray – NF EN ISO 9227

Tight to Dust -Portland cement (DIN 40050-9 (05/1993))

Electric and electronic – MAN LH 259 001

Immersion/Ingress Protection IPX7 (DIN 40050-9 (05/1993)

Environmental – CEI 60068-2

Ultra Violet

Power Supplies – Characteristics of defence power systems – MIL-STD-1275E

With in-house design and manufacturing capabilities, we can supply SYEGON® both independently as a standard system and in-collaboration with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) as a customized system.

Software wise, SYEGON anticipated customer needs with own-fund developments such as:

Integration of CTIS on the vehicle CAN Bus Network

J1939 and DM1 capability allowing the customer to monitor default data frames, that provides diagnostic and event or alarm notification

Specialized truck and trailer application

SYEGON has a large range of wheel-valves in the portfolio:

Wheel valves that can be mounted on steel or aluminum rims

Wheel valves that are tuned for very low or high-pressure ranges

Options such as a silencer, mud/sand protection cover and independent pressure valve

Examples:

Independent pressure valve silencer and sand protection Aluminum rim

Vehicles equipped with SYEGON CTIS systems, or SYEGON components include:

Husky route clearance and mine detection vehicle systems

RG31 family of armored personnel carriers

South African Army G6 self-propelled Howitzer

RG12 riot control family of vehicles

4×4 Ginseng, Arlan, Matador, Marauder, Maverick armored personnel carrier

Mbombe 6×6 and Mbombe 8×8 family of vehicles

Customers can count on SYEGON services:

Research and development

Design and engineering

Prototyping and test

Manufacturing and integration

Maintenance support, spares and training

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FOG2LUAK3YE&feature=emb_rel_pause

https://www.nexter-group.fr/filiales/nexter-mechanics.html

CONTACT: Distributor in South Africa (Supply, technical Support):

Radél

[email protected] 011-888-6696







SYEGON is produced by Nexter Mechanics:

https://www.nexter-group.fr/en/contact.html