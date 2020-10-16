Sat-Com – Repeater and Re-Broadcasting Systems

The Sat-Com Leopard1 and Cheetah3 Military Radios are all capable of various modes of communications including Repeater and Re-Bro (Cross Band).

Every Sat-Com Manpack SDR (Software Defined Radio) can be configured to fulfill the rolls of a man-pack, Exciter for High Power PA’s, Repeater receiver / transmitter or Re-Bro system.

AD-HOC Repeaters and Re-Bro:

Sat-Com man-pack SDR’s can be configured to create an ad-hoc tactical low power portable or stationary repeaters and re-bro systems just adding a Cross Connect Cable and performing a few menu settings.

This would accommodate communications to most Commercial and Other Legacy Communication sets already in service of the forces. Re-bro to Radios with PL /DPL /CTCSS takes a mere setting in Menu options.

Tactical / Permanent Repeaters and Re-Bro:

Tactical and Permanent Repeater / Re-Bro systems can be created utilising any of our SDR’s, Leopard1 or Cheetah3 and the Re-Bro-X-Repeater harness.

High Power Systems are created utilising our purposely designed racks for and the Dual triple Band RF AFRACAL2 power Amplifier.

Mobile or stationary rapid deployable repeaters and re-bro stations can be created utilising the Re-Bro X Repeater harness and performing a few menu settings.

Once a mission is done, all SRD’s and amplifiers can be repurposed for tactical Man-Packs and base stations.

Ad-Hoc Tactical low-power Repeater / Re-Bro

By adding the # CAB-REP-1 cross connect cable between any of the radios during a mission and performing a few menu settings, a portable ad-hoc Repeater or Re-Bro can be created within minutes.

The Transmitted output power of the system will be equal to the manpack radio maximum power 10W/10W while the Receiver sensitivity will be equal to the manpack standards.

VHF /VHF 10W (Repeat)

VHF/UHF 10W (Re-Bro)

UHF/UHF 10W (Re-Bro)

Two standard options are indicated to the right, 2 x Cheetah3 rack mounted Man-Pack radios and 2 x Leopard1 Man-Pack radios in a purpose built rack.

For narrow frequency split repeaters suitable duplexers and preselect filters are connected for improved isolation in noisy environments.

Extended tactical communication range is obtained by deploying the system to higher ground. The higher the effective height, the more the range is extended. If no effective height is available, the manpack or higher gain rod antennas can be raised to up to 10 meters in trees thereby extending the comms range by multiple km’s.

In such deployment configuration, the radios will simply be powered by their respective manpack batteries. The radios do have built in battery chargers and by connecting a portable flexible solar panel, or any external DC source, the tactical portable repeater / re-bro system can be available indefinite.

The system can be operated in COMSEC and TRANSEC mode, thus, Secure Digital Voice and Fast Frequency Hopping modes can be switched ON for total security and anonymity.

Mobile & Tactical high-power Repeater / Re-Bro

By adding the #CBL-REBRO-HAR Re-Bro Harness to any of our High-Power base Stations or mobile stations for a mission and performing a few menu settings, a High-Power Repeater or Re-Bro System can be created utilising the existing Base Stations Transceivers and Amplifier.

The Transmitted output power of the system will be 100/75W in FM 30-512Mhz and 125W in 1.6-30 SSB, while the Receiver sensitivity will be equal to the manpack standards.

HF / VHF 125/100W (Re-Bro)

HF / UHF 125/75W (Re-Bro)

VHF / VHF 100W (Repeat)

UHF/UHF 75W (Repeat)

Extended tactical communication range even further is obtained by deploying the system on a mast or tower and if possible, to higher ground. The higher the effective height, the more the range is extended. Distances of up to 80km’s on 10m mast to mobile systems has been achieved.

In such deployment configuration, the System could be powered from AC or DC. WE recommend to use our AC/Solar Charger unit to charge a 100Ah battery bank form alliable sources such as AC and or DC chargers such as alternator, wind or solar chargers enabling uninterrupted Command and control operation for indefinite times.

Power Supply Options

Various options to power the Repeater and Re-Bro systems are available to ensure uninterrupted communications for the duration of the mission.

AC/ DC Solar Chargers can maintain sufficient power to the equipment under various challenging situations forces may encounter to ensure the equipment availability is extremely high.

Sat-Com Technical Sales team can assist our customers to select the best options for their needs.

