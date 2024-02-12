Safomar Technologies Ltd and AEM ink distribution agreement for Africa

Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa, February 12, 2024 – Safomar Technologies is proud to announce a new distribution agreement with Canadian avionics manufacturer, Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp. (AEM). The two companies join forces to bring AEM’s special mission communication products to Africa and to better serve customers in the region by providing best-in-class avionics systems and solutions.

The agreement makes Safomar Technologies the sole African distributor for AEM’s growing set of communication offerings, including its P139-HD Digital Audio System, AS350/H125 avionics and switch consoles, loudspeaker systems, remote and panelmount mission radios, as well as its specialty audio accessories and caution/warning panels.

“We see significant long term operational and reliability benefits to our customers by offering AEM’s avionics systems and solutions. AEM has a reputation for providing trusted and reliable special mission communications equipment to law enforcement, aerial search and rescue and aerial firefighting operators across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, so the opportunity to bring these solutions to our customers and the wider market in Africa adds significant value and aligns with our long term regional strategic objectives,” says Walter Bold, Managing Director at Safomar Technologies.

Canadian leader in aviation communication technology, Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp. (AEM), established in 2009, specializes in designing and manufacturing high-quality equipment for the aviation and aerospace industries, offering a wide range of products. From advanced audio systems and intercoms to purpose-built radios, specialty audio products and powerful external PA systems, AEM caters to a diverse array of customer needs. Driven by a commitment of leading by design and innovation, AEM has earned a reputation as a trusted partner in the aviation sector.

Tony Weller, AEM’s Director of Sales and Marketing says, “Partnering with Safomar Technologies helps get our solutions into aircraft and into service faster and more efficiently. Both our organizations are committed to supporting the unique requirements and needs of our customers, and leveraging the experience and reputation Safomar Technologies has in the region will make sure operators have access to the most up-to-date equipment necessary to complete their missions safely and on time.”

Safomar Technologies and AEM have started setting up their joint distribution process and are taking orders. For product enquiries and information on placing an order, contact the Safomar Technologies sales team ([email protected]) or AEM sales

([email protected]).

About Safomar Technologies:

Safomar Technologies Ltd. (ST), a subsidiary company within the Safomar Holdings Group, specializes in the delivery of advanced ITAR free, fit-forpurpose Intelligence, Security, and Defence Solutions in the Air-, Land- and Maritime domain for both State-owned and Private Sectors. ST specializes in the development and delivery of complex technical End-User focused concepts and solutions through its group resources and strategic global technology partners.

About AEM Corp.:

Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp. (AEM) is a leader in the design, development, and manufacture of aircraft communication and loudspeaker systems, avionics consoles, mission radios, caution panels, and CVM™ airframe crack detection sensors. AEM offers repair and refurbishment services, and is a Transport Canada approved manufacturer, holds EASA Part 145 Maintenance approval, and is ISO9001/AS9100D registered and certified under Canada’s Controlled Goods Program. (aem-corp.com). AEM is a wholly owned subsidiary of SMS Canada Corp, part of the Structural Monitoring Systems plc (ASX Code: SMN) companies (smsystems.com.au).

Media Contact:

Kgothatso Morudu, Marketing Manager

[email protected]

+27 11 397 6260

www.safomartechnologies.co.za