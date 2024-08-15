Saab Grintek Defence maintains strategic partnership with Armscor and the DTIC

Saab Grintek Defence (SGD) recently met with National Industrial Participation Programme (NIPP) and Defence Industrial Participation (DIP) teams from the Department of Trade Industry and Competition (the dtic) and the Armaments Corporation (Armscor) respectively, cementing a long-term strategic partnership with the South African Government.

Mr Nivan Moodley, Vice President and Head of Business Development and Strategy at SGD, emphasised the significance of the company’s engagement with key stakeholders such as the dtic.

“The importance of cultivating strong relationships with stakeholders cannot be emphasised enough,” he said. “Organisations that prioritise stakeholder engagement demonstrate a commitment to transparency, collaboration, and shared success, all of which are vital for sustainable growth and long-term prosperity.”

“By fostering collaboration with the NIPP and DIP teams, SGD aims to help drive innovation and contribute to national industrial development,” he said.

The discussions centred around Saab’s global business operations, local footprint, and ongoing collaborations with the dtic, focusing on the company’s industrialisation efforts within the country.

Moodley highlighted that through this industrial cooperation, SGD has received contracts from Saab in Sweden and from Airbus, showcasing the positive outcomes of this partnership.

Ms Reshme Pillay, Director of NIPP at the dtic mentioned that – “We appreciate the platform this meeting has offered to explore collaborative opportunities on a national scale and gain insights into SGD’s future plans. Additionally, an informative tour of SGD’s facilities provided a first-hand look at its products, highlighting the company’s dedication to excellence and innovation.”

Looking ahead, SGD intends to further collaborate with the dtic on strategic business plans and committed to continue sharing updates on ongoing partnerships. This approach exemplifies the essence of stakeholder relations, promoting transparency and fostering sustainable growth.

Moodley further elaborated on the importance of strong stakeholder relations in the defence industry:

Actively engaging with stakeholders, including government bodies and industry associations, is crucial to ensuring compliance with the laws and regulations governing South Africa’s defence sector.

Collaborative initiatives can stimulate local economic development and job creation, benefiting both the industry and the wider community.

Prioritising transparency promotes accountability and nurtures public trust in defence-related activities.

Well-informed stakeholder engagements foster robust, sustainable strategies for addressing defence challenges and opportunities in South Africa.

Cultivates positive relationships, and enhances the overall perception of the South African defence industry, both locally and internationally.

“As the South African defence industry continues to evolve, organisations that prioritise stakeholder engagement are positioned to become trusted partners, industry leaders, and drivers of positive change in the future,” he added.