Saab appointed for Sydney Opera House security system project

The upgrade will be built around the Saab OneViewTM Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) system, developed in Australia. OneView will integrate all the security systems for the building, allowing staff to manage operations through a single intuitive interface.

“Saab Australia are proud to have been selected for the upgrade of the security systems in the Sydney Opera House with our OneView solution. Saab has over 40 OneView installations in major infrastructure across Australia and are honored to add this landmark building to the list” says Andy Keough, Managing Director Saab Australia.

Saab Australia will work with the Sydney Opera House team in the design phase to ensure the upgrade provides the best technical solution. All the development work will be undertaken in Australia and utilise local contractors for installation.

