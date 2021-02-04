Rheinmetall wins multimillion-euro order from international customer for artillery propelling charges

An international customer has awarded Rheinmetall an order for artillery propelling charges. Booked at the end of March by Rheinmetall Denel Munition, the order encompasses several hundred thousand Tactical Modular Charges. These are to be delivered in 2021. The order is worth over US$80 million (more than €70 million).

Made by Rheinmetall Denel Munition, Tactical Modular Charges are designed to propel 155 mm artillery shells. Finetuned to match the customer’s weapons systems and artillery projectiles, they assure maximum effectiveness. Moreover, their modular design simplifies logistics as well as handling procedures in selfpropelled howitzer systems. Other positive characteristics of this advanced Rheinmetall Denel Munition product include reduced barrel wear (RDM’s Barrel Wear Reducer/BWR) and lower muzzle flash (RDM’s Muzzle Flash Reducer/MFR); the former results in longer barrel life, the latter makes the artillery system harder for the enemy to detect.







Rheinmetall possesses comprehensive expertise in the world of advanced indirect fire systems – those that meet the criteria contained in the NATO Joint Ballistics Memorandum of Understanding (JBMoU) as well as non-JBMoU systems. The Group demonstrated its technological superiority in this field at the end of 2019. During test firing at the Alkantpan proving ground in South Africa, three new maximum ranges were attained with different guns. A 52-calibre G6 howitzer hurled a shell 76 kilometres, the longest ranged ever attained by a conventional 155mm artillery projectile. The 52-calibre main gun of the PzH2000 self-propelled howitzer achieved a range of 67 kilometres, while a 39-calibre field howitzer reached 54 kilometres.