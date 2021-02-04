Rheinmetall Denel Munition – the future system house of mortar

Rheinmetall Denel Munition received a multi-million rand contract to manufacture and supply various natures of the conventional 60mm and 60mm long-range mortar ammunition to the South African Army. The natures include High Explosives, Practice, Illumination and Smoke Burst Screening Smoke Mortar Cartridges. The delivery will be carried out within 12 months.

Since 2008, Rheinmetall Denel Munition has contributed significantly to improving South

Africa’s military defence capabilities. This acquisition allows the SANDF to sustain its current infantry capability and also support its training requirements.

Rheinmetall’s new 60mm mortar has been specifically developed for infantry and Special

Forces. Its innovative design and engineering characteristics provide significant weight saving and present a two-in-one solution.

Owing to improvements in range, precision and lethality, the RDM Mortar Family (60 mm / 81 mm/120 mm mortars) enables troops deployed in counterinsurgency operations to engage targets successfully even in difficult terrain and built-up areas.







Rheinmetall’s 60 mm mortar ammunition family encompasses service and practice ammunition, including IHE, multispectral smoke/obscurant and illumination rounds (visual and infrared). The IHE variant is optimized for insensitivity, meeting or exceeding STANAG 4439 specifications. For its part, the optimized 60 mm IHE pre-formed fragments (PFF) round produces destructive force comparable to 81 mm ammunition, even the round and the weapon both weigh less. The new 60mm ammunition can be fired from lightweight commando-type mortars as well as from standard and long-range systems. With standard mortar, the maximum effective range is close to 4 000 metres; with a long-range system, this increases to nearly 4 500 metres. Fired from a lightweight Special Forces mortar, these rounds attain a maximum range of over 2 000 metres. Moreover, the new 60 mm mortar ammunition family is compatible with all standard weapon systems in this calibre.