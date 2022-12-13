Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) showcase Solar and Hydrogen Innovation at the 4 TH German Africa Business Summit

“Rheinmetall Denel Munition remains committed in investing in Renewable Energy and exporting Green Hydrogen to the world” says Jan- Patrick Helmsen CEO of RDM.

Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) participated in the biggest German Africa Business Summit, organised by the Southern African-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Marking its fourth year, the Summit attracted business leaders from Germany and Sub-Saharan Africa who were discussing and promoting economic relations between Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa.

As one of the diamond sponsors Rheinmetall-Denel Munition took this opportunity and showcased its Green Hydrogen innovation to 500 delegates.

Key Facts RDM expands civil business and becomes a producer of green hydrogen

Module solution for generating, storing and transporting CO2-free hydrogen

Important contribution to security of energy supply

Turnkey industrial plant – mobile and can be designed for civil and applied applications

CEO Jan-Patrick Helmsen said: “We are very proud to share an efficient Green Hydrogen Mobile Solution with the world. This is an innovative, turnkey, and module solution for generating, storing and transporting CO2-free hydrogen. What is important about our innovation is that, it is mobile and can be customised to meet customer’s energy needs. Its mobility solves an energy deficit for hospitals and rural communities in remote areas. ”

RDM believes that in order for African economies to grow we need to have uninterrupted energy supply. RDM have turned the energy challenge into an opportunity that will benefit the economy massively. RMD is establishing itself as one of the Energy supplier in South Africa for Africa and in the export market in:







Localization of Solar PV, Export of Green Hydrogen, and Production of Mobile Green Hydrogen Plants as an independent Power Solution for varies applications

The GABS is organized by the Sub-Saharan Africa Initiative of German Business (SAFRI) and chaired by the SAFRI Chairman, Prof. Dr. Heinz-Walter Große.