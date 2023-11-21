RHEINMETALL DENEL MUNITION ACADEMY: COURSE DATES FOR 2024

The Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) Academy currently offers multiple credit-bearing skills programmes for Explosives Workplace Personnel. The Magazine Master skills programme was registered by the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) in 2022, and the Store Person Explosives skills programme in 2023. Employees in the explosives industry of South Africa are now able to accumulate credits upon the completion of these skills programmes.
|STORE PERSON EXPLOSIVES SKILLS PROGRAMME
NQF LEVEL 4, CREDITS 19
|The purpose of this skills programme is to prepare an employee to assist the Magazine Master as a trustworthy person in the safe storage, transportation, packaging and marking of explosives dangerous goods as well as maintaining health and safety and housekeeping during transportation and storage activities.
|COURSE DATE: 12 FEBRUARY 2024 TO 19 APRIL 2024
|900146-000-00-KM-01
|Introduction to explosives
|NQF 4, Credits 4
|12 Feb 24 – 16 Feb 24
|900146-000-00-KM-02
|Basic principles of explosives storage
|NQF 4, Credits 5
|26 Feb 24 – 04 Mar 24
|900146-000-00-KM-03
|Basic health and safety
|NQF 2, Credits 2
|11 Mar 24 – 13 Mar 24
|900146-000-00-PM-01
|Transportation of explosives
|NQF 4, Credits 4
|08 Apr 24 – 12 Apr 24
|900146-000-00-PM-02
|Storing, packing and marking of explosives
|NQF 4, Credits 4
|15 Apr 24 – 19 Apr 24
|
|The purpose of the Magazine Master skills programme is to prepare an employee to administer and safeguard the stock in the magazine. This includes receipt and dispatch of product, stock administration, health and safety, and housekeeping.
A Magazine Master supervises the work of loaders and is required to have an in-depth knowledge of import and export requirements.
|COURSE DATE: 06 MAY 2024 TO 26 JULY 2024
|900097-000-00-KM-01
|Introduction to explosives
|NQF 5, Credits 8
|06 May 24 – 17 May 24
|900097-000-00-KM-02
|Basic principles of explosives storage
|NQF 5, Credits 5
|27 May 24 – 03 Jun 24
|900097-000-00-KM-03
|Basic health and safety
|NQF 2, Credits 2
|10 Jun 24 – 12 Jun 24
|900097-000-00-PM-01
|Explosives storage design and management
|NQF 5, Credits 8
|24 Jun 24 – 05 Jul 24
|900097-000-00-PM-02
|Transportation of explosives
|NQF 5, Credits 4
|15 Jul 24 – 19 Jul 24
|900097-000-00-PM-03
|Import and export of explosives
|NQF 5, Credits 4
|22 Jul 24 – 26 Jul 24
|CONTACT DETAILS
|Derick van Wyk
|[email protected]