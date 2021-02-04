RDM supports SANDF with hand sanitizer in fight against Covid-19.

On the first day of the 21-day national lockdown in South Africa, Rheinmetall Denel Munition, made a vital donation of 6000 litres, which was handed over to the SANDF together with RDM partner, Chemtoll to support the common fight against the corona pandemic in South Africa.

According to a RDM statement, the company became aware of the imperative need and shortage of hand sanitizer for the SANDF in South Africa.

Rheinmetall Denel Munition has contributed significantly to improving South Africa’s military defence capabilities and as a reliable partner of the SANDF, they are offering their assistance to the SANDF to fight this epidemic. The coronavirus is a challenge and poses a threat to the whole South African society.

“It is RDM’s responsibility, as an integral part of the national security system to stand by our soldiers and police man”, Jan-Patrick Helmsen, CEO says.

RDM also produces for essential services and are currently supplying aluminium sulphate to the City of Cape Town. Aluminium sulphate is an essential ingredient to keep our water clean and drinkable.

Rheinmetall Denel Munition calls on other businesses and individuals to offer their support and contribute to relief measures in any way they possibly can.







“The service men and women of this country sacrifice to protect our lives with a high level of commitment. In times like these, we need to be more considerate / responsible and help soften the blow, as we stand in solidarity with all of humanity”, says Helmsen.