RDM: Part of the Solution

With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the downturn in the global economy, 2021 has been yet another challenging year for all. Nonetheless, throughout the year, Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) has still managed to touch the hearts of many with continuous community support and outreach initiatives.

RDM has implemented a number of programs in this regard. As part of our outreach program in July 2021, RDM donated 1000 food parcels to families in need. These are the families who were affected by the public violence and looting in Gauteng and Kwazulu Natal. Furthermore, our ongoing outreach program provides financial assistance through learnership programs and bursaries to financially challenged children from communities around us and employee’s children. To this end, We have seen an incremental growth in the number of beneficiaries over the last few years.

The 11 million rand childcare facility (Bundles of Joy) which is sponsored by RDM as a public benefit organisation for the community has had a very successful year after opening its doors a year ago. This project forms part of RDM’s commitment to socio-economic development and caters not only for the needs of the company’s own employees, but also serves as an affordable day care facility for children of the surrounding communities. This project has

significantly contributed to job creation catering for at least 24 permanent positions. The company provides financial and administration assistance to the centre. RDM Management and staff are also personally supporting this initiative by sponsoring the children’s enrolment fees through subsidies.

In the spirit of giving, the 14th December 2021 marks a very special day in the calendar of RDM. Once again RDM spreads goodwill with a festive season cheer by supporting 140 families of the Deep Freeze community with food hampers, including toys for their children. This is the community situated across the company’s Somerset West site. This initiative forms part of the many other Social projects which RDM has invested in over the past few years.

“Rheinmetall Global launched the Environment Social and Governance (ESG) program earlier this year. RDM has embraced this program. Through this program, RDM will invest even more in our employees and communities in the future,” stated Jan-Patrick Helmsen (CEO of RDM).

“Covid-19 has definitely accelerated the focus on ESG, as people have experienced the deeper interconnectivity between our society, our environment and the economy,” Helmsen added.

As responsible corporate citizens, RDM and the greater Rheinmetall Group recognises and embraces the role we need to play with regard to ESG. RDM is taking the lead in effecting change and has rolled out a campaign across all 4 sites in South Africa to spread environmental awareness and community support initiatives to encourage our 2500 employees to partake in

initiatives as part of our corporate responsibility.

“A considerable amount of work and planning has gone into launching this campaign and we, as a company are extremely excited

about the future prospects,” said Christo Engelbrecht, the RDM ESG co-ordinator.

“Our company feels a deep sense of commitment and responsibility to serve our local communities where many of our employees work and live,” says Engelbrecht.

“At the heart of our mission is the idea that our company has created an opportunity for connection and interaction, through our shared commitment towardsthis country, in bigger context and the surrounding community in particular,” stated Engelbrecht.

We can surely keep our ears on the ground for some big announcements RDM will be

making in the coming New Year.

