New contract for RDM’s Industrial Plant Engineering

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Rheinmetall Denel Munition has been successful in signing yet another multimillion-rand contract for their Industrial Plant Engineering Portfolio. The more than 200 million rand worth contract includes the upgrade of an existing facility, at an established and longstanding customer. The project will commence as soon as possible and is expected to be completed in 2021. In doing so, Plant Engineering of RDM has been the core in creating the ability for our partners to safely and effectively manufacture ordnance and non-military products across a variety of ranges in more than 30 countries across the globe.

“We are highly proud to meet the requirements of many partners worldwide for localization and the enablement of creating sovereign capabilities. This strengthens our relationship and long term partnership with our clients worldwide,” stated Jan-Patrick Helmsen, CEO of RDM.

Plant Engineering, a portfolio within RDM, boasts world-renowned expertise in the design, manufacture, installation, and commissioning of process equipment and turn-key industrial manufacturing plants. RDM in conjunction with the North-West University offers accredited internationally recognised courses in explosives engineering. Dedicated training is provided at RDM’s Boskop facility outside Potchefstroom and on-the-job training in the customer countries. These students acquire in-depth training on the characteristics, behaviour and application of explosives at various levels of complexity, which enables them to acquire skills that add value to ordnance and commercial explosives industries. These competencies are supported by RDM’s global reputation as a manufacturer of ammunition and related systems and technologies.

Plant Engineering’s field of expertise lies in; energetic, forge & LAPing (Loading, Assembly, and Packing) and propulsion plants, demilitarisation Solutions whereby we enable clients to safely dispose of all conventional ammunition and explosives, testing facilities, ordnance training services, and tertiary studies whereby clients are able to achieve a master’s degree accredited by the North West University, in South Africa.

With accredited training packages, plant engineering clients empower their workforce with knowledge and skill in the highly specialised fields of the explosives environment. RDM further provides on-the-job training to the clients so that they can be rest assured that they are sufficiently trained and competent to continue with production in their newly built plant safely.







From defining the particular need, through design, manufacturing, and installation, to handing over a commissioned and fully-functional plant, RDM can leverage its portfolio of products, coupled with many years of plant building experience to tailor specific solutions to every customer.