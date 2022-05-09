A Part of the Solution: Empowering Our Heroes Towards a Brighter Future

Rheinmetall Denel-Munition (RDM) touches the hearts of many, and continuously strive to revitalize the flame of hope with their tremendous effort to empower South Africans from all walks of life. Through a partnership with Military Veterans, RDM is supporting the upskilling of Military Veterans by means of development programmes in Polokwane and East London.

After identifying the need for development through learning a new skill-set, the partners agreed on the following areas:

Basic Electrical Training

Driving License Training

Plumbing

Welding

and Integrated Business Skills.

These areas will be assets on an annual basis and in addition the partners will also explore other training opportunities in learning and skills. Due to their understanding of the extent of the unemployment rate amongst military veterans, RDM will continue to seize the opportunity in exercising their mission of becoming a part of the solution to continue empowering more than four hundred military veterans annually.

“They [Military Veterans] are an invaluable element in the defence sector now as much as they were during their days of active service. RDM, therefore, aims to support the heroes of armed forces by encouraging them to fight for their dreams, just as ardently as they fought for ours,” stated, RDM employee and the co-ordinator of the initiative, Dudu Letseli.

The initiative that took flight in 2017 with the intention of contributing more to the defence community, and society in general, aims to equip military veterans with a skill to ensure that he/she is able to become self-sufficient.

“As a member of the defence community, RDM aims to demonstrate that second chances are more than just a courtesy but an ignitor of brighter prospects for those who had a hand in providing freedom for our future,” stated Jan-Patrick Helmsen, CEO of Rheinmetall Denel Munition.

-ends-

About RDM

Rheinmetall Denel Munition RF (Pty) Ltd is a high-technology company and an integrated manufacturer and supplier of selected munitions and explosive-related products for Defence and Security in South Africa and around the world. RDM a strategic partnership between Rheinmetall Defence (Germany) (51%) and Denel SOC Ltd (South Africa) (49%), will continue to make a difference in the lives of ordinary South Africans.







Issued by: Aqeelah Warner for RDM Contact details: 072 794 7659 | [email protected]