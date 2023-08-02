Renowned Leaders and Experts Converge at defenceWeb’s Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) for Defence and Security Conference

South Africa, August 2, 2023 – With just two weeks remaining until the highly anticipated Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) for Defence and Security conference, defenceWeb and AMD are proud to present a stellar lineup of renowned leaders and experts who will converge at the CSIR International Convention Centre on Wednesday, 16th August. This one-day event promises to bring together an elite group of key stakeholders from government entities, defence and security industries, private funding institutions, academic and research institutions, and more.

The conference boasts an unparalleled gathering of speakers, including:

The Hon. Panyaza Lesufi, Premier of Gauteng, whose keynote address will shed light on the indispensable role of PPPs in addressing security challenges in Gauteng.

Roelf Meyer, Director of In Transformation Initiative, who will share invaluable insights into the Public Private Growth Initiative (PPGI) and its pivotal role in advancing the relationship between government and the private sector.

Lindokuhle Hlatshwayo, Senior Project Advisor at the National Treasury’s Government Technical Advisory Centre (GTAC), who will guide attendees through the essential Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Guidelines.

Adv Solomzi Mbada, CEO of Armscor, offering compelling reasons why the time is ripe for PPPs in the defence sector.

Mike Masiapato, Commissioner of Border Management Authority, contributing to a thought-provoking panel discussion on the opportunities and challenges of PPPs in the Security Cluster.

The conference will also feature captivating case studies of successful PPPs in South Africa, such as the Gautrain and the Olifants Management Model (OMM) programme, presented by William Dachs, CEO of Gautrain Management Agency, and Bertus Bierman, CEO of Lebalelo Water Users Association, respectively.

Providing an international perspective on financing PPP initiatives in defence, Jan Wind, President of the Federation of European Defence Technology Associations (EDTA), will share insights on the latest status of EU discussions.

Additionally, a panel discussion on the pros and cons of PPPs for the private sector will feature senior representatives from Global Command and Control Technologies (GC²T), OTT Solutions, and Milkor.

Dr. Moses Khanyile, National Co-ordinator of the National Defence Industry Council (NDIC), will reveal a resource-based alternative payment solution for the South African defence industry.

With numerous other prominent speakers from Cede Capital, Metbank, South African Aerospace Maritime and Defence Industries (AMD), CSIR, Orion Consulting, and more, this event promises to be a compelling and enlightening experience.

To explore the complete agenda and the distinguished panel of speakers, please click here.

About defenceWeb: defenceWeb is a leading news portal covering the latest developments in the defence and security sectors in South Africa and beyond. The platform provides valuable insights, analysis, and up-to-date information to industry professionals and decision-makers.

About AMD: AMD (Aerospace Maritime and Defence Industries) is a prominent organization dedicated to promoting and advancing the interests of the aerospace, maritime, and defence industries in South Africa. They play a pivotal role in facilitating collaboration between stakeholders and fostering innovation in the sector.