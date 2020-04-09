PELI Supports the Italian Red Cross Organisation with Product Donations

Barcelona, April 2020 – Europeans are coming together to face the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis gripping the continent as well as the rest of the world. Although some areas of Europe are less affected by the crisis than others, those with larger numbers of COVID-19 cases are in dire need of support.

PELI Products, being the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases and advanced lighting systems, was uniquely positioned to provide support to those most in need. For Peli, this took the form of a donation of a large set of its PELI 9600 Linear Lighting systems, a product particularly efficient in providing temporary mobile lighting as needed in the field hospitals and triage areas where Italy’s COVID-19 patients are being treated. Other sets have been shipped to north-western Italy for more emergency first response centres.

Aided by the remarkable support of thousands of volunteers, the Italian Red Cross has been on the front lines fighting the pandemic since the beginning of the outbreak in Italy. They are committed to transforming this extraordinary time period into the ‘Tempo della Gentilezza’ (Time of Kindness) as Francesco Rocca, President of the Italian Red Cross, recently stated.

Thanks to various donations from companies such as PELI Products, the Italian Red Cross will continue to participate and support healthcare personnel as well as assist in the home delivery of groceries and medicines to the elderly, at-risk groups and all others that are in isolation.







For more information please read: https://www.cri.it/aziende-donazioni-coronavirus