Peli Products celebrates the 15th edition of its International Photo Contest

Barcelona, July 2020 – Peli Products, the global leader in the design and manufacture of virtually indestructible cases and advanced lighting systems, is excited to announce a new edition of its legendary International Photo Contest for creative amateurs and professionals who would love to participate with their fine-art photography. The company launched the first edition of its Photo Contest back in year 2006, so in 2020 it celebrates the 15th anniversary of what has become a legendary tradition now.

Peli wants to support many talented photography lovers with Three Golden plus Three Silver prizes!

The top Golden winners will receive three prizes of €1,000, €800 and €600 worth of products from Peli. The next three Silver winner positions will get each the most popular case among all photographers, a Peli Air 1535 Case with TrekPak dividers.

How to Participate?

To enter the contest, participants must upload an original photo (or more) showcasing a Peli product in action via the Contest page between the 6th July and 14th September 2020 (both included). Further details can be consulted in the Terms and Conditions which, as well as the competition submission form, can be accessed through the Peli Photo Contest webpage.

Be proud to share your fine-art photographic creations featuring Peli Products in your adventures, at your workplace, in spectacular locations, exotic places or under the most extreme conditions. Capture that extraordinary moment!

The Jury

A Peli Products S.L.U committee will select the top six winners out of all valid entries received within the submission period. The winners will be selected and notified by email by the 15th of September 2020.







Enjoy Peli´s 15th edition of its International Photo Contest 2020. Peli wishes you the best of luck!