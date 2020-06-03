Peli presents its New Blog with more Insightful Contents and inspiration than ever!

Barcelona – 20 May 2020 – The new Blog of Peli Products, the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective case solutions and advanced portable lighting systems, is now Live!

Its user-friendly design allows visitors to access content related to specific PELI product ranges with posts, tutorials and videos as well as content made specifically for professional areas of interest in industries such as fire & safety, law enforcement, military, aerospace, photography, outdoor recreation and more!



You will find all latest posts showcased on the Home page, apart from being included on the different sections. PELI also offers the possibility of subscribing to its Monthly Newsletters to get the current updates faster than anyone else.

“The main goal of this new blog is to centralise useful information into a Content Hub to support end users by providing specific tutorials on how to adapt an electronic panel, how to change a latch or how to set up a TreckPack divider set among others. Visitors will also find relevant information to help them choose the right product or posts on how to decontaminate a PELI case, specially relevant under the current crisis” says Estefania Fenoy, the Marketing Director for Peli Products.

PELInsights Blog

Now it’s easier than ever to participate in Peli’s contests, product reviews, to submit new product ideas and to become a Peli Pro in the Take Part section of the new website. Additionally, there are endless bedtime reading stories to check out such as Peli’s extraordinary Survival Stories and Missions. You can also explore the lives of the long-standing Peli Pros. Read their amazing stories as they use your favourite rugged Peli Products to traverse the globe, making it through the harshest conditions on Earth and even making it into the outer space!

Don’t wait another second to check out the New PELI Blog…all you have to do is to click here!

PELInsights Blog





