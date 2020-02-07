Organise your equipment more efficiently than ever with the new Peli Hybrid Cases

Barcelona, February 2020 – Users no longer have to choose between the versatility of the TrekPak divider system or the protection of Pick N Pluck foam. Peli now offers the new Peli Hybrid Cases. Available as a new standard offering in either the Peli 1510 or Peli Air 1535 Carry On Case, the interior features both the TrekPak system and the classic Pick N Pluck™ manually customisable foam.

“This new, extremely versatile configuration offers users the best of both worlds and a host of new organisational options,” said Pavel Levshin, Product Marketing Manager EMEA.

TrekPak Divider System

Case owners simply need to lay out their gear the way they wish for it to include it in the case, measure and cut the divider sections, and lock them in place with the provided U-pins. Each divider section is manufactured from a waterproof, closed-cell foam that is laminated to a rigid corrugated plastic panel. They are light weight, strong and almost impossible to tear or shred. Additional divider panels are available separately to switch up the layout any time.

Pick N Pluck Foam

Classic and simple Pick N Pluck foam is pre-scored and cubed for easy manual customisation and offered standard in almost all Peli™ case models. Replacement foam is available separately when the interior layout changes.

The Peli Air 1535 Carry On case is engineered with a next generation polymer construction that is up to 40% lighter than standard Peli Protector Case brand cases, yet still stands up to the harshest conditions on earth. It also features a removable rugged ID card holder. Since its introduction in 2004, the Peli 1510 Carry On case has been the industry standard for travelling with sensitive equipment that users don’t want to check in* (*always check with your airline for exact measurement requirements). Its extremely tough polymer construction protects mission critical equipment in worst case scenarios.

Both cases contain a robust pull handle coupled with smooth stainless steel ball bearing wheels for effortless transport, a polymer O-ring for a dust and water-resistant seal, and an integrated automatic pressure equalisation valve that keeps moisture out and prevents vacuum lock, ensuring the case is easier to open at any altitude. Available in black only, both cases are backed by the Peli Products Legendary Guarantee of Excellence.







For more information visit: https://www.peli.com/eu/en/discover/trekpak/hybrid-cases/