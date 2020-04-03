Light the load with Peli-Hardigg Light Lift Series Rotationally Moulded Cases 

Barcelona, April 2020 – To ease the burden of logistics professionals everywhere, Peli Products, the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, has introduced the Peli-Hardigg Light Lift Series rotationally moulded cases.

The advanced material used to build Peli-Hardigg Light Lift series cases makes them up to 30% lighter than traditional rotationally moulded cases, which means considerable logistics savings with less manpower and resources required. This brings a substantial benefit for the Health and Safety of professionals working in the field.

The new Light Lift case family is geared toward two or four man carry applications with a maximum 136 kgs. gross payload (total of case and content weight).

Peli-Hardigg Light Lift Series cases still offer the same protection and pass the same rigorous MIL-SPEC testing as traditional Peli-Hardigg rotationally moulded cases.

This line includes 28 of the most popular Peli-Hardigg single-lid case sizes with additional 122 more sizes scheduled to be introduced throughout 2020.

All Peli-Hardigg Light Lift Series cases are fully configurable with an initial offering of seven of the most popular colours.

The cases feature popular catch & strike hardware to tightly secure the lid and recessed handles to prevent shearing or snagging from outside forces. Additional available configurable hardware options include plastic or metal handles, airtight construction using PRV valves, edge casters, locking hardware and humidity indicators.

For over 40 years, Peli-Hardigg products have provided a high level of cushioning and protection. Solutions include everything from layered foam cushions to extremely complex metal work, to g-force-rated shock mount systems and fabricated frame systems. These systems are designed to not only protect the equipment in all types of transport situations but to assure that it operates as designed when failure is not an option in the field.

“As with all great products, Peli-Hardigg cases are continually evolving to meet the needs of our customers in a meaningful way,” said Pavel Levshin, Product Marketing Manager EMEA. “The Peli-Hardigg Light Lift Series is a revolutionary step forward in materials, science and design that will ease the ever-present logistics burden by being easier to carry and less expensive to ship.”

Rotationally moulded cases are created by loading structural grade plastic resin into a series of moulds which are heated and slowly rotated on both a vertical and horizontal axis. The result is a seamless base and lid (with more material in the corners and edges) that offers superior impact protection.

Peli’s regional Advanced Case Centers are located in Ashford (UK) and California, Massachusetts and Virginia (US) and offer a full slate of protective solutions.

For more information about Light Lift Series cases, go to www.peli.com/lightlift.







To learn more on Peli-Hardigg’s capabilities visit www.peli.com/eu/en/professional/custom-cases/.