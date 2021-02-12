Aerospace and defence: entering a new era with pelican

Pelican Products presents at IDEX recently launched new lines of products ideal for aerospace and defence professionals.

The aerospace, defence and security sectors are entering a new era, the complexity of which demands agility and innovation. Organisations must navigate these uncharted waters to rethink and reimagine tomorrow’s aerospace and defence. Luckily, Pelican Products, the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases and advanced lighting solutions, has recently launched new product lines designed to facilitate the transition.

Light Lift cases ease the burden on logistics professionals everywhere.

To ease the burden on logistics operations, Pelican Products, has introduced the Pelican-Hardigg Light Lift series rotationally moulded cases.

Pelican-Hardigg Light Lift series cases are up to 30% lighter than traditional rotationally moulded cases, providing considerable logistics savings with less manpower and fewer resources required. The new Light Lift case family is geared toward two or four man carry applications with a maximum 136 kg. gross payload. This new case line offers the same protection and passes the same rigorous MIL-SPEC testing as traditional Pelican-Hardigg rotationally moulded cases.

Pelican-Hardigg Light Lift cases are designed to not only protect the equipment in all types of transport situations but to assure that it operates as designed when failure is not an option in the field.

Get organised with the EZ-Click MOLLE panel system for Pelican protector cases and Peli Air.

Another great addition is the Pelican EZ-Click MOLLE panel system; the first lid organiser of its kind that can be quickly released and swapped out without tools. Engineered to fit in the lid of select Pelican transport case models, the EZ-Click panel is secured with exclusive swing-cam latches for rapid mounting and removal. Designed to be compatible with user-sourced MOLLE style pouches and Velcro brand straps, the Pelican EZ-Click panel system is infinitely customisable.

Pelican and aerospace and defence go hand in hand.

Since 1976 Pelican has supported the aerospace and defence industries, providing custom case solutions, off-the-shelf cases for protecting equipment and other tools for the field.







Pelican will be presenting the above new products and much more at the International Defence Exhibition Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi on 21-25 February.