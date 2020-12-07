PARAMOUNT MARITIME LAUNCHES SECOND SURVEY MOTOR BOAT (SMB) FOR SOUTH AFRICAN NAVY

Cape Town, 7 December 2020. Paramount Maritime, a Paramount Group company, has successfully launched the second of three next-generation Survey Motor Boats (SMBs) for the South African Navy in a move that will enhance the capabilities and infrastructure of the South African Navy Hydrographic Office (SANHO). This follows the successful launch of the first Survey Motor Boat to the South African Navy during August this year.

Veecraft Marine, a subsidiary of Paramount Maritime, had been tasked with the design and manufacture of the three Survey Motor Boats, all of which having taken place in their shipyard in Cape Town, South Africa.

In addition to the three Survey Motor Boats to be delivered to the South African Navy Hydrographic Office (SANHO), this programme also provides for the delivery of a Hydrographic Survey Vessel and a Sea Boat as well as a third, fully operational inshore Survey Motor Boat, to remain ashore and in reserve.

The 11m Length Overall (LOA) Survey Motor Boat features twin Volvo Penta duo-prop propellers, providing for greater fuel efficiency and effective and predictable handling alongside a Volvo Penta joystick helm control system.

The vessel’s advanced survey equipment includes Multi-Beam and Single-Beam echo-sounders and Side- Scan Sonar and a Seabed Sampler to recover sample material from the sea-floor and underlying sub- strata for detailed analytical and testing purposes. The vessel capabilities allow for nearshore shallow water surveys in depths of up to 300m.

Training has additionally been provided for the Survey Motor Boat’s multifaceted survey systems.

A spokesperson of Veecraft Marine, stated: “It is with great pride that we are celebrating another key milestone with the launch of the second Survey Motor Boat for the South African Navy. This is in quick succession of the first Survey Motor Boat that was launched during August. Our teams have consistently demonstrated their agility, craftsmanship and manufacturing excellence in the production of these vessels which are the most advanced survey vessels currently in production globally. We are looking forward to continuing our support for the South African Navy.”

The Survey Motor Boat will now continue standard Harbour trials and Sea Acceptance testing before being delivered to the South African Navy for utilisation.

About Veecraft Marine

A wholly-owned subsidiary to Paramount Maritime Holdings, Veecraft Marine offers specialized, turn- key maritime solutions that include new vessel design and construction, new vessel leasing and life-cycle services, vessel operating and vessel support.







For additional information, please visit http://veecraft.com