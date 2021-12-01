Nursultan, Kazakhstan, 1st of December, 2021 – Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering (KPE), the joint venture between the global aerospace and technology business, Paramount Group and one of Kazakhstan’s leading defence and engineering companies, Kazpetromash, has announced that the company has commenced production of the advanced Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV), the Barys 6×6, with first deliveries expected by the end of the year to the Armed Forces Special Units of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

A highly agile infantry combat vehicle, the Barys 6×6 is being manufactured entirely from within Kazakhstan, utilising next-generation MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) technology, providing unrivalled protection against landmines, IEDs, side-blasts and RPG attacks in the process.

The Barys 6×6 accommodates two crew members, up to eight troops, and can be utilised for a myriad of defence and security operations, including border patrol, armoured ambulance and infantry fire support.

In accordance with the requirements of the Kazakhstan Armed Forces, the Barys 6×6 has been additionally equipped with fire extinguishing systems, modified hatches, an upgraded mechanical turret, and various systems for attaching and storing weapons and ammunition, both internally and external to the IFV.

The Armed Forces Special Units of the Republic of Kazakhstan recently carried out a series of trials of the Barys 6×6 in diverse and very rugged conditions, during the extreme winter and summer conditions of Kazakhstan, which were successfully completed.

The Barys (‘snow leopard’ in Kazakh, the winterised variant of Paramount Group’s Mbombe 6) notably maintains a commonality of components across the entirety of the Barys fleet, ensuring affordability while reducing costs associated with maintenance, repairs and operations. The Barys’ 8×8 variant recently successfully concluded a four-year series of trials conducted by the Ministry of Defence of Kazakhstan, covering a total distance of 25,000 km.

John Craig, Executive Chairman of Paramount Land Systems, stated that, “This order for the Barys 6×6 by the government of Kazakhstan is a very important achievement for Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering and the country’s defence industrial capabilities. This is laying the foundation for ramped up production of the Barys range of vehicles for years to come. The indigenous production of the state-of-the-art Barys 6×6 emblemizes the country’s advanced industrial and engineering capabilities. It is a proud moment for the country and every employee of KPE.”

Over two-hundred Kazakhstanis are employed by Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering. The factory is a center for excellence and sustainable, high-skills employment with the capacity to produce hundreds of armored vehicles per year. The company looks to bolster the Eurasian nation’s industrial capacities further in the future by expanding into new land, aerial and maritime production lines.

About Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering (KPE)

Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering (KPE) is the joint venture between Paramount Group, the global technology and aerospace company, and defence and engineering company, Kazpetromash. KPE is one of the leading defence companies in Kazakhstan and the greater CIS region.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group is a global technology and aerospace business. It is a leader in defence and security innovation and is a trusted partner to sovereign governments across the globe.

Paramount Group products are manufactured in a growing number of facilities around the world, through a global technology and skills transfer programme. This programme is creating new capabilities and sustainable jobs in our partner countries, benefitting their local defence industrial capabilities, economic diversification and growth.

Paramount Group has been responsible for the development and production of a broad range of highly advanced armored and mine protected vehicles that are in operation around the world. The family of APC and combat vehicles which has been developed from clean-sheet design is at the vanguard of armored vehicle technologies. These vehicles have been designed and developed to meet the increasing demand for multi-role, high mobility, and mine hardened platforms, providing a solution to the ever-changing demands of the global battlefield.

