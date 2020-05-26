IFS Maintains Global Aerospace & Defense Leadership Position

For the 11th successive year, IFS has been named the number one Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software vendor by market share, for the global aerospace and defence market.

Research and advisory firm ARC Advisory Group recognized IFS as an undisputed leader in the Aerospace and Defence sector. The new ARC study “Enterprise Asset Management Global Market 2018-2023”, shows IFS has a total market share greater than the next three companies in the sector combined.

IFS serves the aerospace and defence sector with purpose-built enterprise application solutions for aerospace & defence manufacturers, airlines & fleet operators, defence in-service support organizations, independent (maintenance, repair & overhaul) MROs and military operators. IFS has built a leading user base in aerospace and defence that includes BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, SAAB, Babcock, Emirates, LATAM, China Airlines, Air France-KLM and Southwest Airlines.

“Our recent ARC EAM study found that IFS once again maintained market dominance in the A&D market with sales of IFS Maintenix and IFS Applications to existing and new customers”, said Ed O’Brien, Director of Research, ARC Advisory Group.

Rolls-Royce, a tier one original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of complex aircraft engines, signed on as an IFS customer and leverages IFS Maintenix to gain new data insights and exchange information with its customer base—optimizing maintenance scheduling, service and development of their Trent engine family.

Scott Helmer, President, IFS Aerospace and Defence, added, “Aerospace and Defence is a highly asset-intensive industry, that is complex and mobile, characterized by a very connected network of organizations. IFS has entrenched itself as a global Aerospace & Defence EAM software market leader with a portfolio of capabilities that are purpose-built for A&D, enabling us to be the digital thread to connect organizations in the ecosystem and maintain their critical assets throughout the lifecycle. Our customers rely on IFS to enable lower maintenance costs and extract valuable insight to make optimal decisions that maximize the availability of their assets.”







Learn more about how IFS supports customers in the aerospace and defence industry: https://www.ifs.com/za/industries/aerospace-and-defense/