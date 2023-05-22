HENSOLDT Unveils Cutting-Edge Signal Intelligence Software at AOC Europe

Bonn, 16 May 2023 – HENSOLDT, a global leader in sensor solutions and defence electronics, introduced its latest software for signal analysis, classification, and decoding. The SAS2000S is a standalone software solution designed to deliver unparalleled performance and reliability in communication signal analysis across the HF, V/UHF, and SHF bands.

HENSOLDT announced the SAS2000S at the Association of Old Crows (AOC) Europe conference and exhibition, one of the most significant events in the field of electronic warfare and information operations. The event provides an ideal platform for HENSOLDT to demonstrate its extensive experience in electromagnetic spectrum operations (EMSO) and showcase the latest in signal intelligence technology to the industry.

The SAS2000S Signal Savant offers a powerful combination of interactive and semi-automatic capabilities for signal analysis, classification, and decoding, using the latest technology in AI and building on a large base of core classification and decoder processing modules. It features advanced transmission codes for new-generation signals, allowing users to evaluate the latest single- and multi-signal scenarios effortlessly.

This state-of-the-art software is an indispensable asset for modern communication intelligence collection systems, enabling highly reliable signal analysis, classification, and decoding. With its intuitive visual interfaces, the software allows electronic warfare (EW) users to analyse signals while seamlessly automating processing. By reviewing current and past results, users gain a detailed understanding of the signal environment, allowing for the export of new signals into the decoder development toolkit or importing new decoders for customised processing.

The SAS2000S is sensor and platform agnostic, seamlessly integrating with HENSOLDT’s spectrum dominance solutions, while also offering flexible integration with third-party decoder solutions. HENSOLDT’s wide collection of classic and rapidly-expanding modern decoder libraries are supported with periodic updates, ensuring alignment with emerging modes. Furthermore, the SAS2000S grants users the flexibility to customise spectrum and decoder development through the optional DecoderLab, empowering them to build and personalise their own decoders.

“The SAS2000S Signal Savant allows users to deep dive into the modern signal taxonomy and provide tools to process these fast-evolving signals,” said Wimpie van den berg, Land EW product portfolio executive at HENSOLDT.

“Signal intelligence (SIGINT) is a vital window into foreign adversaries’ capabilities, actions, and intentions and is an increasingly crucial component in intelligence operations. The SAS2000S represents a significant leap forward in communication signal analysis, classification, and decoding, using the latest technology in AI ”, he added.

