Wixom, MI — Trijicon, Inc., global provider of innovative aiming solutions for the hunting, shooting, military, and law enforcement markets, is pleased to announce the selection of the Trijicon VCOG (Variable Combat Optical Gunsight) 1-8×28 riflescope as the U.S. Marine Corps’ Squad Common Optic (SCO). The $64,000,000 contract award will begin with delivery of units in 2020. Trijicon will manufacture the SCO at its Wixom, Michigan factory.

“Our warfighters deserve the very best equipment in defense of our nation. The Marine Corps’ SCO evaluation process was extremely rigorous, and we are honored that the VCOG was selected to continue the tradition of battle-proven riflescopes that the Trijicon ACOG began in 2004 as the Marine Corps’ first Rifle Combat Optic,” said Stephen Bindon, Trijicon President & CEO.

Specifically designed for Close Quarter Battle and long distance marksmanship, the Trijicon VCOG 1-8×28 is forged from a nearly indestructible 7075-T6 aluminum housing and is waterproof to 66 feet. The first focal plane reticle allows subtensions and drops to remain true at any magnification. Featuring ruggedized electronics, the VCOG includes eleven user-selectable brightness settings, including two night vision settings. An integrated dial fin allows easy rotation through the magnification range, and a near-constant eye relief means no head or stock position adjustments are needed. An integrated mounting adapter eliminates the need for conventional ring mounts, allowing users to quickly and easily mount the VCOG to any rail system.

“We introduced the VCOG 1-8×28 to the commercial market in early 2019, but its design was inspired by requests from our warfighters. During design, development, and testing, we constantly challenged ourselves to produce a scope that would deliver the performance necessary in the most punishing of conditions,” said Chuck Wahr, Trijicon’s Global Vice-President of Sales & Marketing.

Trijicon is proud to count among its users every branch of the U.S. military, Special Operations Forces, U.S. Government agencies, state and local Law Enforcement, and many of America’s allies.

Trijicon, Inc. are represented in South Africa by ECM Technologies (Pty) Ltd.

