MCM100 rebreather deployed at the 50th Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) exercise

The 50th Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) exercise, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, took place in the Baltic Sea from 6-18 June.

Air and maritime assets from NATO allies and partner nations were involved in the live training events. Training focus areas included maritime interdiction, mine countermeasure and amphibious operations.

The exercise enhances flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations to strengthen combined response capabilities to protect and defend the Baltic Sea region.

18 nations participated in BALTOPS including Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the U.K., and the U.S.

The Royal Norwegian Navy utilised the MCM100 military rebreather throughout the BALTOPS exercise with some dives in excess of 3 hours.

The MCM100 was deployed in numerous roles, successfully completing conventional MCM and search operations while employing both diver propulsion devices and heating systems.

The MCM100 is Avon Protection’s state of the art electronically controlled, closed circuit, mixed gas military rebreather for mine countermeasures/EOD and SF diving operations.

The market-leading MCM100 delivers true multi-role military rebreather capability, incorporating cutting edge technology and innovative operational features, to deliver significantly enhanced diver safety, extended mission duration and enhanced operability.

The BALTOPS exercise demonstrated to the NATO diving community the MCM100’s operational capability, reliability and robustness.

AVON Protection is represented in South Africa by ECM Technologies (Pty) Ltd.

About ECM Technologies (Pty) Ltd.

Established in South Africa in 1985, ECM Technologies is a highly specialised technology-driven company with 35 years of experience in the supply of superior solutions to the defence industry. The company is South Africa’s leading supplier of CBRN defence solutions. The company also specialises in optics and electro optics, EOD/C-IED (bomb disposal) equipment, runflat systems for armoured vehicles and modular steel bridging systems.







