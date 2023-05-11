Lynred breaks ground on new €85 million industrial site for infrared technologies

Grenoble, France – May 10, 2023: Lynred, a global leader in the production of high-quality infrared detectors for the aerospace, defence, and commercial markets, has broken ground on its new €85 million industrial site. This state-of-the-art facility will cater to the growing demand for advanced infrared technologies, particularly within the automotive sector, while strengthening France’s industrial sovereignty in the field.

The new Lynred site marks the company’s largest construction investment since its inception in 1986. To finance the project, Lynred secured loans from CIC bank and Bpifrance.

The expansion will double Lynred’s cleanroom footprint to a total of 8,200 m2 (88,264 ft2) and is driven by two strategic objectives. Firstly, it aims to achieve an optimal cleanroom cleanliness classification for the production of the company’s new high-performance products, specifically hybrid detectors. Secondly, the increased capacity will facilitate the production of more compact industrial products, including bolometers, which find applications in various fields, including automotive manufacturing.

This significant investment solidifies Lynred’s position as the leading European market player in infrared detection. The company plays a vital role in the European defence industrial and technological base, which is crucial for strengthening both French and European forces, given the high importance of infrared detection. By answering the French government’s call to reorient European industry toward a ‘rearmament economy,’ Lynred contributes to national and European defence capabilities.

Jean-François Delepau, Chairman of Lynred, expressed his excitement about the new industrial site, emphasizing its contribution to meeting the growing demand for next-generation infrared technologies, particularly within the automotive sector. He also acknowledged the support of Lynred’s partners, including Thales and Safran, and praised the Lynred teams involved in the ambitious undertaking.

The completion of the buildings is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025, with full operational readiness expected by the following October. The cutting-edge facility will comprise interconnected cleanrooms totalling 8,200 m2 (88,264 ft2), laboratories spanning 3,400 m2 (36,600 ft2), a logistics area of 2,300 m2 (24,756 ft2), and a tertiary and technical area measuring 10,800 m2 (11,625 ft2).

Lynred aims to increase its production capacity by 50% by 2025, primarily focusing on the expansion of its bolometer products, with the goal of doubling the capacity by 2030.

With all French production lines consolidated in one location, the new cleanrooms will foster synergies among core competencies and optimize production flows. Additionally, the design of the new buildings prioritizes energy management and environmental performance, with an increase in permeable surface despite the construction area of 13,600 m2 (146,400 ft2). The site aims to reduce its carbon footprint by 33% and will feature 1,800 m2 (19,375 ft2) of solar panels. As part of Lynred’s commitment to sustainability, the site will also include the planting of 320 trees and the installation of over 100 charging stations for electric vehicles, including cars and bicycles.

Lynred’s investment in the new industrial site represents a significant milestone in the company’s strategic growth and commitment to providing advanced infrared technologies to meet the evolving needs of the aerospace, defence, and commercial sectors. With its expertise and dedication to innovation, Lynred remains at the forefront of European infrared detection, playing a pivotal role in shaping the industry’s future.

About Lynred:

Lynred is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of high-quality infrared technologies for the aerospace, defence, and commercial markets. With its subsidiaries, Lynred USA and Lynred Asia-Pacific, the company offers a vast portfolio of infrared detectors covering the entire electromagnetic spectrum from near to very far infrared.

Lynred’s infrared detectors are integral to numerous military programmes and applications, making them a crucial component for many renowned brands in commercial thermal imaging equipment sold across Europe, Asia, and North America. The company’s dedication to quality and innovation has solidified its position as the leading European manufacturer of IR detectors deployed in space.

Lynred’s presence in South Africa is facilitated by ECM Technologies, which represents Lynred in the region. Lynred supplies IR detectors to several South African defence Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), emphasizing its commitment to supporting the defence industry in the country. In September 2022, Lynred exhibited on ECM Technologies’ stand at the AAD (Africa Aerospace and Defence) exhibition, showcasing their advanced infrared technologies to industry professionals and stakeholders. Additionally, Lynred participated in the ECM Defence Symposium in September of the same year, further establishing its presence and expertise in the defence sector.

With the groundbreaking of its new industrial site and the continued partnership with ECM Technologies, Lynred is poised to meet the increasing demand for advanced infrared technologies while reinforcing its commitment to supporting the aerospace, defence, and commercial sectors. The €85 million investment marks a significant milestone for the company as it expands its production capacity and contributes to the advancement of French industrial sovereignty in the field of infrared detection.

For more information about Lynred and its infrared technologies, please visit www.lynred.com.

About ECM Technologies (Pty) Ltd.

Established in South Africa in 1985, ECM Technologies is a highly specialised technology-driven company with 35 years of experience in the supply of superior solutions to the defence industry. The company is South Africa’s leading supplier of CBRN defence solutions. The company also specialises in optics and electro optics, EOD/C-IED (bomb disposal) equipment, runflat systems for armoured vehicles and modular steel bridging systems.

