Exosens’ subsidiary Photonis wins key role in UK MoD’s Talon fused weapon sight contract

Photonis, an Exosens subsidiary and global leader in image intensification technology, has been awarded a significant role in a seven-year contract from the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) in collaboration with Qioptiq Limited. This contract is aimed at enhancing the operational effectiveness of British Army assault rifles.

Awarded by the Dismounted Close Combat project team, the contract focuses on the continued procurement of the TALON Fused Weapon Sight, an advanced system that integrates image intensification with thermal imaging. Photonis will supply the high-performance 4G 16mm image intensifier tubes for the TALON systems, contributing to the overall performance and reliability of these critical combat devices.

The TALON Fused Weapon Sight is an integral part of the UK MoD’s Assault Rifle In-Line Low Light Sight (ARILLS) capability. It is designed to provide British soldiers with superior visibility and situational awareness in low-light environments and difficult operational settings.

“Photonis is proud to be part of this strategic initiative to enhance the British Army’s combat effectiveness,” said Frédéric Guilhem, Chief Commercial Officer from Photonis. “Our world-class image intensification technology will ensure that British forces are equipped with the best possible technology for success in critical operations.”

Qioptiq Limited, a leader in advanced optical and sighting systems, is responsible for delivering the TALON Fused Weapon Sight. With its dual-channel capability, which seamlessly combines image intensification and thermal imaging, the TALON system ensures interoperability with the existing fleet, continuing to play a vital role in the Army’s close combat operations.

At the heart of this system is the Photonis high-performance 4G 16mm image intensifier tube, renowned for its unmatched resolution and SWaP reduction (Size Weight and Power). This advanced intensifier tube allows soldiers to detect and identify targets with superior clarity, even in the darkest and most adverse nights. The compact 16mm format offers significant weight and space savings without compromising performance, ensuring enhanced mobility and operational efficiency for the user.

This contract underscores Photonis’ commitment to delivering innovative imaging solutions tailored to the needs of modern defense forces. As part of Exosens Group, Photonis continues to be at the forefront of technological advancements, offering unrivaled expertise in image intensification for military applications.

Photonis and Qioptiq are represented in South Africa by ECM Technologies (Pty) Ltd.