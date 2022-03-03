Avon Protection delivers 100 000th mask to NSPA

In 2020, the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) awarded Avon Protection a 10-year contract to supply a complete CBRN personal respirator system. The framework contract enables NATO countries and partners to purchase Avon Protection’s market leading respirator system, including the FM50, MP-PAPR, ST53, filters and related accessories.

Not only have Avon Protection recently completed their first successful year of delivery against the 10-year contract, but they have now reached a significant milestone with the delivery of the 100 000th FM50 across all NATO nations.

The FM50 is the most operationally proven and widely deployed battlefield respirator in the world. Many NATO countries and partners, including Belgium, Denmark, Finland, The Netherlands, Norway, Latvia, Lithuania and more recently Turkey, have already utilised the framework contract to equip their military personnel.

The FM50 respirator and a suite of filters are at the core of the personal respirator system selected by NSPA. Developed in conjunction with the United States Department of Defence to counter the multiple CBRN threats met in modern war fighting, anti-terrorist and peace-keeping operations, the FM50 is the most operationally proven and widely deployed battlefield respirator in the world.

Commenting, Steve Elwell, Vice President Europe, Middle East and Asia at Avon Protection, said: “This is a significant milestone for Avon Protection and demonstrates the ability of our business to supply product of the highest quality and performance to protect NATO’s troops for the foreseeable future.”

Avon Protection air purifying respirators are in service with the South African Police and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) Special Forces.

Avon Protection is represented in South Africa by ECM Technologies (Pty) Ltd.

About ECM Technologies (Pty) Ltd.

Established in South Africa in 1985, ECM Technologies is a highly specialised technology-driven company with 35 years of experience in the supply of superior solutions to the defence industry. The company is South Africa’s leading supplier of CBRN defence solutions. The company also specialises in optics and electro optics, EOD/C-IED (bomb disposal) equipment, runflat systems for armoured vehicles and modular steel bridging systems.







