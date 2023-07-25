Allen-Vanguard donate SCORPION ECM training equipment to Kenya’s International Peace Support Training Centre

Allen-Vanguard, a global leader in providing customized solutions for defeating Radio Frequency (RF) based terrorist and extremist threats, was recently invited to speak on global developments in Electronic Counter Measures (ECM) at the 5th African Annual C-IED Conference held the International Peace Support Training Centre (IPSTC) Nairobi, Kenya. At the end of the event, Allen-Vanguard donated the training version of their SCOPRPION ECM manpacks to support future courses at the centre.

The guest of honour for the event was the Principal Secretary Ministry of Defence (The Honourable Patrick Mariru). Following a C-IED Technology Update briefing, Stuart Wilson from Allen-Vanguard presented Maj General Leuria (Assistant Chief of the Defence Forces, Operations, Plans, Doctrine and Training) inert versions of their SCORPION ECM manpacks, given their extensive use on the continent, to support future C-IEDD training for United Nations and African Union forces who deploy on peace keeping operations.

The IPSTC was established in partnership with the USA, UK, Canada, Japan, Kenya, Germany and UNDP to be the premier Peace Support Training, Research and Education Centre in Africa, with a mission to conduct training, education and research, informing military, police and civilian personnel in all aspects of peace support operations in order to improve the effectiveness of the response to complex emergencies for African Union nations and other countries. The annual C-IED conference is a 3-day gathering of international experts across policy, research and operations with the aim of sharing knowledge, best practice and future developments to improve the training and support of the 6000+ students that pass through the IPSTC before deploying on peace keeping operations.

As a key note speaker on C-IED Technology Update, Stuart Wilson (Allen-Vanguard – Business Development Director MENA) spoke specifically towards ECM. During his presentation, he explained the fundamentals of ECM, why it remains highly relevant, and how it reinforces the various levels of the C-IED pillars. Stuart also provided insight into potential future developments while highlighting design and operational constraints. After speaking, Sturt formally gifted the SCORPION training aids to the attending Generals and then provided training to the IPSTC instructors on their use and practical deployments considerations.

Bobby Strawbridge, Director Business Development for Allen-Vanguard said “We at Allen-Vanguard are very conscious that ECM equipment alone does not defeat the threat. Our vision is to create local capability, share knowledge, provide training and help to develop regional expertise so that those facing the greatest risk in peace keeping operations get the maximum possible protection. The IPSTC is a superb facility, training African nations in all aspects of peace keeping operations and we are more than happy to help contribute by supporting the defeat IED capability with our SCORPION training aids.”

-ENDS-

For further media enquiries:

Gareth Baker

Director – PR & Media | Chamois

Tel: +44 (0) 7798 682644

E mail: [email protected]

www.chamois-consulting.com

About Allen-Vanguard:



Allen-Vanguard is a leader in providing customized solutions for defeating Radio Frequency (RF) based terrorist and extremist threats, these include the continued global threat posed by Radio Controlled IEDs (RCIEDs) and the increasing prevalence of Drones (Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)) used for both nuisance and more lethal means. Defence Forces, Public Safety & Security agencies around the world trust our capability solutions to provide integrated capabilities to help save lives every day.

All of Allen-Vanguard’s capabilities are developed and delivered in conjunction with domain knowledge experts and intimate support is provided by out Field Service Representatives who are subject matter experts in the field of RF protection systems. Their front-line experience in combat theatres, law enforcement and intelligence ensure that customers receive the analysis, advice, training and support necessary to foresee and prevent current and emerging threats.

Users worldwide trust Allen-Vanguard capabilities for protection of personnel and facilities to ensure safe and secure freedom of movement as they complete their dangerous missions. Our operationally proven systems are developed in close collaboration with end users, tested to provide the highest levels of assurance and supported worldwide to ensure maximum operational availability.

www.allenvanguard.com

About Chamois Consulting Ltd:

Chamois Consulting Ltd is a full-service B2B and B2C marketing and communications consultancy based in southwest UK with a wide-ranging, cross-sector portfolio of clients on account. Our team operates across a broad spectrum of sectors including engineering, defence, energy, automotive, motorsport, marine & leisure. We work together with our clients to define and deliver a marketing and PR strategy in order to help them achieve their aims, win business and grow.

Our services are comprehensive yet flexible and range from ad-hoc advice to fully out-sourced service provision contracts. We are proud of our ability to integrate with and work alongside in-house teams to augment and enhance the results. We recognise that every activity, large or small, has a budget and we shape our work to meet the client’s needs, within budget, in order to maximise the return on investment.

www.chamois-consulting.com