The Past Week in Defence (18-24 July)

In this week’s edition, on the continent, Turkey’s Katmerciler is delivering Hizir armoured vehicles to an African customer, the fourth new Egyptian Type 209 submarine is set to arrive in 2021, the Spanish Air Force sends a second C295 transport aircraft to Senegal, the Takuba task force has officially launched in the Sahel, athe Portuguese Air Force C295 begins Mali operations, the Angolan Air Force is operating Kodiak aircraft for civil security, the United States donates more vehicles and equipment to Chad’s military, and a new law to manage South Africa’s ports of entry is on the Statute Book.

In SANDF news, South Africa is getting a new Secretary for Defence, parliament hears the defence budget is insufficient, Minister Class names are possible for new SA Navy patrol vessels, and a SA Navy officer has been suspended for alleged sexual abuse.







In company news, Denel Group CEO Danie du Toit resigns, opening the door for government defence industry rationalisation, Denel and Solidarity are back to court over salaries and S-Plane’s X-Kit is being used on an optionally piloted vehicle manufactured by Spain’s Indra.