Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thabang Makwetla addresses soldiers and invited guests at Exercise Ukuthula 2021 Visitor’s Day in Lohatle, Northern Cape on 9 November.







“The wellbeing of our country into the future is the responsibility of all citizens. It is the responsibility of all citizens to put pressure on leaders to look after this establishment [the South African National Defence Force]. As it is often said, this is our life insurance as a country.”