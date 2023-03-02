SVI’s “Shoot Through” Series, Episode 2: Can a VW Polo engine block stop an AK47 round?

Welcome to the second episode in SVI’s innovative “Shoot Through” series of videos. This time, we investigate whether a Volkswagen Polo engine block is able to stop a round fired from an AK47.

“When it comes to gunfire, it’s sometimes said one of the only reliable areas of cover on a standard vehicle is directly behind the engine block. So, is this an accurate claim? While it depends on exactly where the sample is hit, we decided to carry out our own test, securing a VW Polo engine block at end of our underground shooting range, mounting an AK47 in our test rig and pulling the trigger,” said Jaco de Kock, CEO of SVI.

The action was captured by a Photron Fastcam SA4 high-speed camera (set at 30 000 frames per second), which was kindly supplied by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). So, can the four-cylinder Polo engine block stop the 7.62×39 mm conventional steel-core round?

Watch the video to find out. We hope you enjoy it!

SEE EPISODE 1 (shooting a Land Cruiser 79 brake disc):

ABOUT US

SVI is an original equipment manufacturer that is based in South Africa and has specialised in armoured vehicles since 2004. The company is a market leader in Africa, serving the private, corporate, security, mining and governmental segments. SVI holds a Level 2 B-BBEE certification and its quality management system is certified to ISO 9001:2015 by TÜV Rheinland.