SVI Engineering presents the MAX 3.







The MAX 3 is designed to be extremely cost effective (costing less than a high-end SUV, with prices starting from R1.5 million) as it is based on the popular Toyota Land Cruiser 79 platform, making spares and maintenance simple, especially for the African market – spares can be obtained at any Toyota dealer. Engine options include a V6 petrol, inline six diesel and V8 turbodiesel, giving a top speed of 140 km/h with the V8 diesel.