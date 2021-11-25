SA Army Chief, Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha answers questions from the media at Exercise Ukuthula 2021 Visitor’s Day in Lohatla, Northern Cape on 9 November.

The first South African Army Modern Brigade, designed to respond to modern threats such as asymmetric warfare, showcased its capabilities at the Combat Training Centre at Lohatla ahead of the establishment of two more Modern Brigades.







Nearly 4 800 personnel from 43 SA Brigade are taking part in the Northern Cape exercise, which is a chance for the SA Army to assess the status of combat readiness of the newly formed 1st Modern Brigade (Mechanised).