Rooikat crashes into fence during SANDF Armed Forces Day Capability Demo practice

A South African Army Rooikat armoured car damaged a fence in a minor vehicle mishap at the Roodewal weapons range outside Polokwane on 17 February 2020 as it was taking part in the practice day ahead of the Armed Forces Day Capability Demonstration that was held on Tuesday 18 February.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said there were neither injuries suffered nor damages reported in the incident.







“The SANDF can confirm that the incident happened during a practice run for the Armed Forces Day 2020 Capability Demonstration at the Roodewal Bombing Range. The Range is a controlled area that is utilised by SANDF personnel and equipment,” it said.