Project Palama alive and well

Written by Justin Cronje -
26

At the Armed Forces 2020 media launch on 29 January, Acting Chief of the SA Army, Major General “Mannetjies” de Goede, spoke to defenceWeb about Project Palama, to replace the military’s SAMIL trucks, and Project Hoefyster, to acquire the new Badger infantry vehicle from Denel.

