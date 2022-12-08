Home Videos OTT’s Ratel Service Life Extension Programme (SLEP) Videos OTT’s Ratel Service Life Extension Programme (SLEP) defenceWeb - 8th Dec 2022 6 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email EDITORS PICKS Retiring Navy Chief sounds alarm Editors Pick 7th Dec 2022 Billions of rands worth of SA defence exports on hold Editors Pick 6th Dec 2022 Paramount begins delivery of first Maatla armoured vehicles Editors Pick 5th Dec 2022 AAD 2022 attendance lower than 2018 Editors Pick 2nd Dec 2022 Top security analyst wants a “realistic” defence review, not ad hoc... Editors Pick 1st Dec 2022 COMPANY NEWS Paramount begins delivery of first Maatla armoured vehicles Editors Pick 5th Dec 2022