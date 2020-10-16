The Department of Defence and Armscor have officially handed over Project Kamogelo to the South African Army, after Milkor successfully delivered 370 Y4 medium velocity six-shot grenade launchers under the programme.
Milkor Y4 grenade launcher handover to the South African Army under Project Kamogelo
Written by Justin Cronjé -
