Introducing the SVI Max 9

Written by SVI -
38

Meet the SVI Max 9: An eight-seat armoured personnel carrier (APC) that can withstand both ballistic and blast threats. It is powered by a Cummins 6. 7 litre turbodiesel and is available in different variants, from purely a personnel transport, to a weapons platform (turret mounted) or even battlefield ambulance.

