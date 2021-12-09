Gripen fighters temporarily grounded | Interview with Guy Martin

Written by ENCA -
There’ll be no eye in the sky after the South African Air Force’s Gripen fleet has been temporarily grounded. The SAAF says this is due to funding challenges and maintenance contracts not being renewed. DefenceWeb editor, Guy Martin spoke with eNCA’s Thulasizwe Simelane. – ENCA

