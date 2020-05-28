defenceWeb Podcast #8 (16 May – 22 May)

In this week’s addition, in African defence news, Egypt orders AW149 and AW189 helicopters, Russia begins production of Egyptian Su-35s, the Libyan National Army reportedly receives fighter jets as it plans an escalation of the Libyan war, the first Senegalese KT-1 trainers arrive, the Nigerian Air Force continues the fight against insurgents, pirates strike off Nigeria, Botswana Defence Force hardware is delivered via Namibia and South Africa and Mozambique discuss aid to fight the Islamist insurgency in Cabo Delgado.

In SANDF news, thirty plus soldier lockdown complaints are being processed by the Military Ombud, and a South African Air Force C-130 Hercules is still languishing outside at Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

And in company news, defenceWeb sits down with SAAB managing director, Kazakhstan orders more Arlan vehicles from Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering, Rheinmetall Denel Munition receives a follow-on order for plastic explosives, Denel cannot pay May salaries and declining budgets are a threat to Armscor.







