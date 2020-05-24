defenceWeb Podcast #7 (8 May – 15 May)

In this week’s edition, in African defence news, the US delivers vehicles to Morocco’s Special Forces, Egypt launches another locally built corvette, Nigeria and Uganda will receive Aerosonde unmanned aerial vehicles, Lesotho deploys more soldiers to boost border control and South Africa amends arms export documents after an inspection row.

In SANDF news, China provides additional Covid-19 medical advice to the South African military, a civilian receives a five-year sentence for illegally wearing a military uniform, the South African Air Force is getting two more Gripen pilots, and the South African Air Force faces a shortage of medium transport aircraft.







And in company news, additional capabilities have been made available for the Simon’s Town naval dockyard and Denel fails to pay pension contributions and taxes.