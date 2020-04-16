defenceWeb Podcast #2 (6 April – 10 April)

The defenceWeb podcast brings you the latest in African defence, South African National Defence Force and defence company news. Like and subscribe to our Youtube channel and leave your comments below.







In this week’s edition we look at criticism over the construction of a US military air base in Niger; Germany exporting a submarine to Egypt; Jordan supplying UAVs to Libya, and Nigeria taking delivery of tanks and other heavy weapons from Nigeria. Closer to home, we look at the new Chief of the SA Army, a medical evacuation off the South African coast and the latest on the South African National Defence Force and local defence industry responding to the coronavirus pandemic.