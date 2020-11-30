SVI Engineering, a local leader in vehicle armouring, is the official distributor of Brabus Automotive armoured products in Africa starting with the INVICTO range.
Brabus Automotive Invicto x SVI
Written by SVI -
20
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Question for Public Works and Infrastructure Minister uses defenceWeb information
Editor Column Kim Helfrich -
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille’s R37 million Beit Bridge fence upgrade as part of government efforts to prevent the spread of...