Home Videos AMD 2020 – Damen Presentation Videos AMD 2020 – Damen Presentation Written by AMD 2020 - 16th Oct 2020 9 Webinar event: AMD Conference 2020 Topic: Damen presentation Featuring Ed Veen RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos AMD Conference 2020 – Ruetech presentation Sea OSI systems complete First Article Acceptance Test for Project Biro Sea Damen Shipyards Cape Town lays keel for second SA Navy inshore patrol vessel COMPANY NEWS Sat-Com – Repeater and Re-Broadcasting Systems Land 16th Oct 2020 COLUMNS Question for Public Works and Infrastructure Minister uses defenceWeb information Editor Column Kim Helfrich - 14th Jul 2020 Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille’s R37 million Beit Bridge fence upgrade as part of government efforts to prevent the spread of... Coronavirus shows why the SANDF needs to be adequately funded Editor Column Guy Martin - 30th Mar 2020 Presidential pep talk on Armed Forces Day Editor Column defenceWeb - 24th Feb 2020 SONA doesn’t do defence Editor Column Kim Helfrich - 14th Feb 2020 CAF goes diplomatic in his Prestige Day address Editor Column The Editor - 3rd Feb 2020 BOOK REVIEWS Book review: Mad Mike Hoare – the Legend 27th Feb 2019 Book Review: Ratels on the Lomba. The Story of Charlie Squadron 4th Feb 2019 Book review: Uiters Geheim en Ander Anekdotes 13th Aug 2018 Book review: Operation Relentless – The world’s Most Wanted Criminal; The... 26th Jul 2017 Wings over Langebaanweg. Stories from a South African Air Force Base 25th Jul 2017