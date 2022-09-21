Home Videos AAD 2022 Videos AAD 2022 defenceWeb - 21st Sep 2022 20 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email EDITORS PICKS Paramount out in force at AAD 2022 Editors Pick 16th Sep 2022 Umzimvubu Regiment call-up inquiry reviewed Editors Pick 15th Sep 2022 Fledgling SANDF Cyber Command hamstrung by lack of funds and facilities Editors Pick 15th Sep 2022 South African defence IP on offer at AAD 2022 exhibition Editors Pick 15th Sep 2022 Partnerships and joint ventures to be highlighted at AAD 2022 Editors Pick 13th Sep 2022 COMPANY NEWS