Police activate 72-hour plan after officer killed, two injured

Gauteng Police have launched the 72-hour activation plan after a police officer was killed and two others wounded in the last 24 hours.

In a statement, police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said in the first incident, an off-duty police officer attached to the Orlando Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations Unit (FCS) was robbed of his service pistol by three males after being shot multiple times.

“The member sadly succumbed to his injuries on scene. This incident happened in Freedom Park in Soweto on Tuesday evening just after 10 pm,” she said.

“A case of murder and armed robbery have been registered and no arrests have been made as yet.”

In the second incident, two members attached to the Pretoria Public Order Policing (POP) Unit were shot, while on patrol in a police Nyala in Extension 6, Akasia on Tuesday evening. The area was engulfed by unrests during the day due to evictions that were taking place.

“The two front tyres of the police Nyala have also been damaged as a result of the shooting. A case of attempted murder and malicious damage to property have been registered. No arrests have been made thus far.”

Mathe said both members were taken to a local hospital where they were receiving further medical treatment.

The SAPS called for a heightened collaborative approach and cooperation with communities in a bid to curb the scourge of police murders.

Police said communities remained the eyes and ears of all law enforcement agencies and are pivotal to the reduction of crimes, especially those that are serious and violent in nature.







“Communities who may have information on both incidents are encouraged to call the Crime Stop Hotline Number on 086 00 10111 or download the MySaps App on any android or smart phone,” Mathe said.