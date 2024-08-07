White River military training camp was illegal – PSiRA

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) has served the owners of Milites Dei Security Services (MDSS) with notices of suspension after determining that military training it carried out at its White River facility was illegal, and was making use of Libyan instructors.

During a media briefing on Wednesday 7 August, PSiRA CEO Manabela Chauke provided an update on the on-going investigation into the illegal military training camp in Mpumalanga where 95 Libyan nationals were arrested last month.

Chauke sought to reassure the public that PSiRA’s priority remains “the safeguarding of our citizens and upholding the highest standards of integrity and professionalism within the private security industry.”

